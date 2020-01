Event Details Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening @ Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16 215 Azalea Square Blvd. Summerville, SC When: Sun., Jan. 5, 2 p.m. Price: $12.50+ Film + Radio and Festivals + Events Map

Calling all local Whovians: On Sun. Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. head to Summerville's Regal Azalea movie theater for a screening ofseason 12's premiere episode. The screening will be followed by an unveiling of the season's second episode as well as a live Q&A with Doctor Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill.Tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased online Presented by Fathom Events, this screening will be broadcast live from The Paley Center in New York to movie theaters across the country.Big-time fans can learn more about the series — and check out additional clips — online at bbc.co.uk