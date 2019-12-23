Monday, December 23, 2019

From mountain treks to animated shorts, Charleston Music Hall presents four film exhibitions this winter

Short and sweet

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge Yeah, we're excited too - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Yeah, we're excited too
This January and February you can check out not one not two but, well, four short film exhibitions at the Charleston Music Hall.

The first, the 39th Asbury Short Film Concert, takes place on Thurs. Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10 in advance, snag them online.

Christian Senger aka Holy City Sinner guest hosts the evening, which features a "fast-paced and highly entertaining lineup of the best in short film comedy, drama, and animation."

The two-hour showcase has been described by Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman (of Juno and Thank You for Smoking fame) as "the best short film show I've ever seen." You heard it here first.
Head back to the Hall on Sun. Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. for the Women's Adventure Film Tour appropriately presented by Hydro Flask. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door.

This year's lineup includes a number of international athletes from two-time Appalachian Trail FKT record holder, Jennifer Pharr-Davis to cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland.

Attendees will see five-eight short films over 100 or so minutes, so get ready to get stoked. 
On Wed. Feb. 5 the Music Hall hosts the GLAS Animation Festival, an independent animation showcase starting at 7:30 p.m. You can buy $8 tickets online now.

Check out some of the best, bold, and short animated flicks in the world (films come from as far afield as the Netherlands and Poland) at this event. You'll see seven new shorts from the "newest generation to redefine what's possible in the medium." Each short film explores a gripping theme.
The Mountainfilm on Tour returns to the Music Hall on Sun. Feb. 9 with a kids' screening at 2 p.m. and one for the big kids at 7 p.m. Buy tickets — starting at $5 for kids — online now.

As its name suggests, the Mountainfilm on Tour features a bunch of adventure-packed documentary films. The films are curated from the Mountainfilm Festival held in Telluride, Colo. every year.
