Monday, November 25, 2019

Tis the season for Christmas classics with Charleston Music Hall's Holiday Film Series this December

“Son of a NUTcracker!”

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge Teachers says you should head to Charleston Music Hall this December - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Teachers says you should head to Charleston Music Hall this December
Charleston Music Hall’s holiday film series returns this December, bringing with it all the classic, festive, and funny films you know and love.

Before each show, there will also be live caroling, so come a half hour early to join in on the festivities. All tickets for the film showings are $10 and can be purchased online

Here's the lineup:

On Mon. Dec. 2, the hall will be playing the comedy classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

On Mon. Dec. 16, catch family favorite film Elf. Come to the viewing dressed as an elf and win a prize.

The last film showing is the tear-jerker, heart-warmer, iconic, It’s a Wonderful Life on Mon. Dec. 23. The movie will feature an interactive element, each person who enters the Hall will be given a Jingle Bell and instructions throughout the night.
 
Event Details Holiday Film Series
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Film + Radio
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  •  Holiday Film Series @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Mon., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 23, 7 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS