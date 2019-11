Tis the season for Christmas classics with Charleston Music Hall's Holiday Film Series this December

click to enlarge Provided

Teachers says you should head to Charleston Music Hall this December

Here's the lineup:



Event Details Holiday Film Series @ Charleston Music Hall 37 John St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Mon., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Price: $10 Film + Radio Map

Charleston Music Hall’s holiday film series returns this December, bringing with it all the classic, festive, and funny films you know and love.Before each show, there will also be live caroling, so come a half hour early to join in on the festivities. All tickets for the film showings are $10 and can be purchased online On Mon. Dec. 2, the hall will be playing the comedy classic National Lampoon’sOn Mon. Dec. 16, catch family favorite filmCome to the viewing dressed as an elf and win a prize.The last film showing is the tear-jerker, heart-warmer, iconic,on Mon. Dec. 23. The movie will feature an interactive element, each person who enters the Hall will be given a Jingle Bell and instructions throughout the night.