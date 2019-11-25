Tis the season for Christmas classics with Charleston Music Hall's Holiday Film Series this December

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Teachers says you should head to Charleston Music Hall this December
Charleston Music Hall’s holiday film series returns this December, bringing with it all the classic, festive, and funny films you know and love.
Before each show, there will also be live caroling, so come a half hour early to join in on the festivities. All tickets for the film showings are $10 and can be purchased online
.
Here's the lineup:
On Mon. Dec. 2, the hall will be playing the comedy classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
.
On Mon. Dec. 16, catch family favorite film Elf.
Come to the viewing dressed as an elf and win a prize.
The last film showing is the tear-jerker, heart-warmer, iconic, It’s a Wonderful Life
on Mon. Dec. 23. The movie will feature an interactive element, each person who enters the Hall will be given a Jingle Bell and instructions throughout the night.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10
Film + Radio