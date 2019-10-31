Charleston JCC Filmfest to present advance screening and discussion of Jojo Rabbit

On Thurs. Nov. 7, The Charleston Jewish Community Center (JCC) Filmfest presents an advanced screening of the upcoming satiric drama Jojo Rabbit at the Terrace Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased online.
The screening is followed by a discussion led by Ron Small, founder of the Holocaust Education Film Foundation and president of Anchor Media Group.
The film, directed by Taika Waititi, is receiving tons of praise, including Oscar buzz, after winning the "People's Choice" award at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.
Featuring big name stars Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, Jojo Rabbit is about a German boy, Jojo, who discovers his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided by his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler, Jojo confronts his feelings of blind nationalism amidst the thick of World War II.