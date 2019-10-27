The 13th annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival takes place Nov. 7-10 

click to enlarge
Provided by Marinella Griffith
The 13th Annual NCIFF celebrates the best of contemporary Italian cinema.
The 13th annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival (NCIFF), in partnership with the College of Charleston, will take place from Thurs. Nov. 7 to Sun. Nov. 10 at the Queen Street Playhouse.
The only one of its kind in the southeast United States, the festival celebrates the most noteworthy contemporary Italian films through exclusive screenings, interviews with filmmakers, and special events. Each year, a jury of film experts are selected to analyze each of the films and choose a winner of the festival, which will be announced at a ceremony after the final screening on Sunday.
This year, the festival will feature over eight Italian films with English subtitles, opening with the U.S. premiere of Do Not Stop Me Now
, starring Italian comedian Paola Cortellesi.
A portion of the festival will be devoted to Neapolitan cinema, in which three Naples-based films will be screened, as well as popular Jewish-Italian films.
Although NCIFF is usually held at Sottile Theatre, festival founder and artistic director Giovanna de Luca is excited to hold the screenings at Queen Street Playhouse. She describes the new location as "a charming and historic venue not unlike the cinema d'essai theaters, or art film theaters, in Italy."
Tickets start at $10 per person for each screening. Learn more online at nuovocinemaitaliano.com
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Nov. 7-10
Price:
$10
Film + Radio