The Harriet Tubman film Harriet screening at Citadel Mall this Sat. Oct. 26 

"Every great dream begins with a dreamer"

The Harriet Tubman Monument Fund is holding a pre-release screening of Harriet, a biopic about abolitionist Harriet Tubman this Sat. Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. at Citadel Mall Stadium 16. Tickets for the private screening are $75 and can be purchased online.

The film, which celebrates and remembers Tubman's remarkable life, releases nationally on Nov. 1. 
Related Be Free or Die is a captivating tale of a hero's rise: Remember Robert Smalls' Name
Be Free or Die is a captivating tale of a hero's rise
Remember Robert Smalls' Name
Robert Smalls: Union hero, steamer captain, congressman, U.S. Custom's collector. There are many prestigious titles one could assign Smalls, and even more stories they could tell about the man.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Books

The profits from the pre-release showing will benefit the Harriet Tubman Monument Fund to aid them in breaking ground on a monument in dedication to her. The fund was created by the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Beaufort with a mission to recognize Tubman's efforts and role in freeing hundreds of slaves.

According to the Monument fund, "a sculpture depicting Harriet Tubman's heroic venture will sit next to the 156 year old church on Craven Street in downtown Beaufort. Tabernacle Baptist is also the burial place of Robert Smalls, who was born a slave in Beaufort and became a Civil War hero and Congressman."

To learn more about the monument and the campaign, visit harriettubmanmonument.com.
Event Details Harriet
@ Citadel Mall Stadium 16 with IMAX
2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 12 p.m.
Price: $75
