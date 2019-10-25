The Harriet Tubman film Harriet screening at Citadel Mall this Sat. Oct. 26 

The Harriet Tubman Monument Fund is holding a pre-release screening of Harriet, a biopic about abolitionist Harriet Tubman this Sat. Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. at Citadel Mall Stadium 16. Tickets for the private screening are $75 and can be purchased online.
The film, which celebrates and remembers Tubman's remarkable life, releases nationally on Nov. 1.
The profits from the pre-release showing will benefit the Harriet Tubman Monument Fund to aid them in breaking ground on a monument in dedication to her. The fund was created by the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Beaufort with a mission to recognize Tubman's efforts and role in freeing hundreds of slaves.
According to the Monument fund, "a sculpture depicting Harriet Tubman's heroic venture will sit next to the 156 year old church on Craven Street in downtown Beaufort. Tabernacle Baptist is also the burial place of Robert Smalls, who was born a slave in Beaufort and became a Civil War hero and Congressman."