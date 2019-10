Pro tip: Use your HBO free trial to binge on "Righteous Gemstones" before Sunday's hourlong finale

click to enlarge Ryan Green/HBO

Thank heavens you can still catch up on "Gemstones"

Tired of seeing all your friends enjoying Charleston-filmed HBO comedywhile you sit at home, HBO-less? Theseason finale airs this Sun. Oct. 13, which means that you can sign up for a free week trial of HBO now and binge the full season in time for Sunday's finale.stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine as the Gemstone family, a wildly dysfunctional group that profits off of their megachurch — and runs into all the kinds of trouble you'd imagine a televangelist crowd would get into.The show is great — fun and full of heart at the same time — and it's even more fun to watch scenes with familiar Charleston landmarks.And HBO has renewed Gemstones for a second season , so you can pull this same trick next year (with a different email address, we imagine).If you didn't already blow it onor, you can sign up for a free HBO trial online , and be sure to cancel before that $14.99/month kicks in. After all, they do have a few other popular shows.