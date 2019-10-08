Catch Alien at Charleston movie theaters on Mon. Oct. 14

click to enlarge
If you're not down with the new Joker
and you think It Chapter Two
looks too damn scary, then fall back on the 40th anni of this classic (Alien)
.
After amassing 2 million in its initial Fathom Events run, Alien
will return to Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16 for one night only Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Forty years ago, Ridley Scott released this film to unsuspecting audiences and, with a little help from H.R. Giger’s chest-bursting creature design, scared the collective crap out of people.
It made Sigourney Weaver a star and proved that orange tabbies are infinitely smarter and better at evading aliens than most humans in space. There’s nothing else to say other than that this classic sci-fi horror film will be showing for three nights at Regal Towne Square 18, Terrace Theater, and Regal Azalea Square 16 as Fathom Events celebrates its 40th anniversary. For more info visit fathomevents.com
.