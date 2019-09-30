South Carolina's high school film festival seeking entries for 2020 competition

Doko Film Fest
, a competitive showcase featuring the work of student filmmakers, has returned for a second year after drawing more than 60 entries from across the United States and Canada last year. The competition is now open for registration
and participants ages 15-18 have until Jan. 6 to submit their entries.
The festival gives high-school-aged film producers the opportunity to show their film to a live audience while having their work judged by industry professionals and ultimately attending master classes led by professional filmmakers. The 13 finalists will have their film screened and winners announced at the festival March 13-14, 2020 at Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C.
Categories for submission include; short story, documentary, music video, comedy, animation, and pocket studio (made and edited entirely on a smartphone). Except for the music video (at least 3 minutes) and the animation (1 to 3 minutes), each film should be longer than 1 minute but no longer than 10 minutes in length.
There is no fee to enter and submissions can be made online here
. Festival organizers encourage filmmakers to register as soon as possible.
Blythewood native and two-time Oscar winner for visual effects, Michelle Eisenreich, says there was "Nothing like this...when (she) was in high school." Eisenreich encourages young filmmakers to realize that the film industry is not an "unattainable world," stating that if "you work hard, you can do it."
More information about the Doko Film Fest can be found here
.