Thursday, September 12, 2019

HBO renews "The Righteous Gemstones" for a second season

Hallelujah!

Posted by Connor Simonson on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Praise! - RYAN GREEN/HBO
  • Ryan Green/HBO
  • Praise!
Beloved local celebrity Danny McBride's newest comedy series The Righteous Gemstones premiered last month and quickly became HBO's most-watched comedy debut in more than three years. Appropriately, HBO has given them the thumbs up on a second season.

Locals will recognize the show from the mural installation in Avondale (on the side of DB's Cheesesteaks) that features portraits of its stars; McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine. With the approval of a second season, locals can expect to see these stars and film crews around town in the near future. 
Related 'The Righteous Gemstones' mural brings Avondale the good word of Danny McBride: Avondale Art
'The Righteous Gemstones' mural brings Avondale the good word of Danny McBride
Avondale Art
The sun rose on Avondale Wednesday morning and the Gemstone family had risen – at least, mural of them had on the side of DB's Cheesesteaks.
By Lauren Hurlock
Holy Cinema
The series is McBride's take on a family comedy which tells the story of a "world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work."

HBO describes the Gemstones as a family "Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition" and serving as "living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes, including their megachurch."

Gemstones is the third HBO series produced by the team of McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green under their Charleston-based production company Rough House Pictures. Fans know the trio from their previous projects Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. The executive producer of HBO programming Amy Gravitt said they "cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family's epic journey. Hallelujah!"

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS