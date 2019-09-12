HBO renews "The Righteous Gemstones" for a second season

click to enlarge
Beloved local celebrity Danny McBride's newest comedy series The Righteous Gemstones
premiered last month and quickly became HBO's most-watched comedy
debut in more than three years. Appropriately, HBO has given them the thumbs up
on a second season.
Locals will recognize the show from the mural installation in Avondale (on the side of DB's Cheesesteaks) that features portraits of its stars; McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine. With the approval of a second season, locals can expect to see these stars and film crews around town in the near future.
The series is McBride's take on a family comedy which tells the story of a "world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work."
HBO describes the Gemstones as a family "Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition" and serving as "living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes, including their megachurch."
Gemstones
is the third HBO series produced by the team of McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green under their Charleston-based production company Rough House Pictures. Fans know the trio from their previous projects Eastbound & Down
and Vice Principals
. The executive producer of HBO programming Amy Gravitt said they "cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family's epic journey. Hallelujah!"