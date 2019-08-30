Halloween sequels will be filmed in Wilmington, not Charleston

click to enlarge
Hello, goodbye, Halloween film crews in CHS.
The Halloween
franchise has packed its bags and moved future filming from Charleston to Wilmington, NC according to WECT News
.
The successful newest film in the re-upped series starring Jamie Lee Curtis began filming in early 2018 in the Charleston area.
However, with the announcement of its two sequels, Halloween Kills
to be released in Oct. 2020 and Halloween Ends
to be released in Oct. 2021, Universal Pictures also delivered the change of its new filming location to Wilmington.
“They will not be filming in SC for their sequels,” confirmed the SC Parks and Recreation and Tourism communications director Dawn Dawson-House.
Any reason for the location change? We garner that money has something to do with it.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year
, Danny McBride (one of Halloween
's writers) mentioned efforts he had made to push South Carolina to increase state film production incentives.
Thus the days of seeing Curtis at Kudu are unfortunately over. So while Micheal Myers and Laurie Strode are here to stay, sadly that stay will not be hosted by the Holy City.