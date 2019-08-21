'The Righteous Gemstones' mural brings Avondale the good word of Danny McBride

click to enlarge Jason Collins

The sun rose on Avondale Wednesday morning and the Gemstone family had risen — at least, a mural of them had on the side of DB's Cheesesteaks.



The new Douglas Panzone art was completed on Tuesday and features John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, and Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, and their private plane, the Holy Spirit.

In case this is somehow the first time you have heard of the new HBO comedy, the Danny McBride satire follows the Gemstones, a dysfunctional and deviant televangelist family. It was appropriately shot in the Holy City, so keep an eye out for local landmarks.

Our film critic/chief movie watcher/top Gremlins fan Kevin Young observed after watching a sneak peek of the premiere (edited to remove possible spoilers): "What was fun about the show, aside from the solid performances by the cast, were the momentary allusions to mafia flicks and westerns."

This is the second Rough House Pictures mural by Panzone to grace the walls of DB's Cheesesteaks, the first being the massive, looming Michael Myers of Halloween fame. It's fitting that the slick Gemstones get some slick promotional art — the plus side is that it's not nearly as startling as the knife-wielding Myers.

click to enlarge Provided

Catchon Sunday night at 10 p.m. on HBO.