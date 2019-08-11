Sunday, August 11, 2019

Charleston Music Hall brings back Surf in the City film fest on Sat. Aug. 31

Surf's up, brah

Calling all wave and wet-suit lovers: the third annual Surf in the City Film Fest returns to the Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Aug. 31, bringing with it a night of surf films for all those passionate about catching (and watching) waves.

Tickets to the event are just $10, which you can purchase at the Charleston Music Hall box office by calling (843) 853-2252 or online.

Featured film, Heavy Water starts at 7:30 p.m. Heavy Water, directed by Michael Oblowitz and produced by Red Bull Media House and All Edge Entertainment, tells the story of famous wave-chaser Nathan Fletcher as he works to evolve his surfing career with never-performed stunts.

In addition to Heavy Water, there will also be two short films from Morgan Maassen and Kai Neville.
Event Details Surf in the City
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10
