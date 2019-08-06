Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Someone stole The Terrace's "Godfather" poster, so they'll host a benefit screening of the classic on Aug. 13

On this, the day of my charity screening

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 5:23 PM

Last week an unidentified woman reportedly stole a signed copy of the Terrace Theater's Godfather poster. Surveillance video posted by the theater shows a woman removing the poster on the evening of Thurs. Aug. 1.

If you have any info about the theft, call the Terrace at (843) 762-9494.

In the meantime, enjoy "the greatest film" with a special screening of The Godfather on Tues. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 and all proceeds benefit the Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

The Godfather, of course, is a mob drama starring A-listers like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time (unless you're Peter Griffin).
