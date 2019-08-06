Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Someone stole The Terrace's "Godfather" poster, so they'll host a benefit screening of the classic on Aug. 13
On this, the day of my charity screening
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 5:23 PM
Last week an unidentified woman reportedly stole a signed copy of the Terrace Theater's Godfather
poster. Surveillance video posted by the theater
shows a woman removing the poster on the evening of Thurs. Aug. 1.
If you have any info about the theft, call the Terrace at (843) 762-9494.
In the meantime, enjoy "the greatest film" with a special screening of The Godfather
on Tues. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 and all proceeds benefit the Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
The Godfather
, of course, is a mob drama starring A-listers like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time (unless you're Peter Griffin
).
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Price:
$13
