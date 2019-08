Someone stole The Terrace's "Godfather" poster, so they'll host a benefit screening of the classic on Aug. 13

click to enlarge

The Godfather Stolen Poster Awareness Screening @ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Hwy. James Island Charleston, SC
When: Tue., Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Price: $13

Last week an unidentified woman reportedly stole a signed copy of the Terrace Theater'sposter. Surveillance video posted by the theater shows a woman removing the poster on the evening of Thurs. Aug. 1.If you have any info about the theft, call the Terrace at (843) 762-9494.In the meantime, enjoy "the greatest film" with a special screening ofon Tues. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 and all proceeds benefit the Lowcountry Orphan Relief., of course, is a mob drama starring A-listers like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time ( unless you're Peter Griffin ).