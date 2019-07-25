Thursday, July 25, 2019

New "Righteous Gemstones" trailer has the closest look yet at the televangelist comedy filmed in Charleston

Coliseum, Citadel Mall, Charleston Harbor spotted

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge HBO YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT
  • HBO YouTube screenshot
Actor and funnyman Danny McBride's latest Charleston-filmed show, Righteous Gemstones, debuts on HBO on Aug. 18.

We know it's a send-up about a family of televangelists, the Gemstones, but beyond the predictable hijinks that go along with that, we haven't been able to suss out much beyond that until today.

In a new 2.5 minute trailer that dropped on Wednesday, Righteous Gemstones is shown to be even more outlandish than we thought, complete with buckets of cash, parking lot blackmail, and private jets named for the holy trinity.

The show stars McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, and of course, Walton Goggins.

As far as we can tell, we can ID a few filming locations as North Charleston Coliseum (inside and out), likely Citadel Mall, a Rivers Avenue parking lot, Liberty Tap Room in Mt. Pleasant, and the Charleston Harbor. Filming reportedly wrapped on the show in the last few weeks, though primary production may have finished earlier.

Catch the premiere on HBO Sun. Aug. 18 at 10 p.m.

