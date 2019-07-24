TONIGHT: "MasterChef" watch party with angler-turned-contestant Jamie Hough at High Cotton

click to enlarge Provided

Jame Hough is a Mt. Pleasant fishing charter captain competing on Fox's "MasterChef"

Watching cooking shows can be tough sometimes when you’re craving to try a bite of whatever they’re whipping up on your screen. Well, now is your chance to actually join the judges in trying these mouthwatering dishes, becausecontestant and Mt. Pleasant local, Jamie Hough, will be teaming up with High Cotton for a viewing party of the show tonight (Wed. July 24) from 7-9 p.m.Hough will be cooking alongside Brad Kelly, High Cotton's executive chef, to bring you some signature hors d'oeuvres, a massive buffet spread, and specialty cocktails all while watching the fierce cooking competition.Hough has lived in Mt. Pleasant since 1995 and is currently the captain of Redfish Mafia Charters. However he is no stranger to competition or television for that matter, as he travels down the east and gulf coast for redfish fishing tournaments and has appeared in a variety of reality television programs.On, Hough really has one main goal: to bring awareness and attention to his charity, Southeast Rescue and Relief.Beginning in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the non-profit allows volunteers to do what they can to help after a natural disaster strikes, whether it’s donating supplies, fundraising, answering phone calls or even cooking.To join the watch party event, call High Cotton at 843-724-3815 to purchase your all inclusive $75 ticket and cheer on Jamie in his pursuit to become a