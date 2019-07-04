Charleston-filmed HBO comedy Righteous Gemstones to premiere in August
Bless Up
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 3:07 PM
Danny McBride's latest Charleston-filmed HBO comedy, Righteous Gemstones, will debut on Sun. Aug. 18, the network announced this week.
The Southern evangelical Christian-themed show starring McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Edi Patterson was filmed throughout Charleston, including at North Charleston Coliseum. HBO also reportedly leased space and built sets inside the vacant Sears department store building at Citadel Mall.
McBride posted on Instagram that Gemstones wrapped shooting a week ago, less than two months before the show is set to premiere on HBO.