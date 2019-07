Charleston-filmed HBO comedy Righteous Gemstones to premiere in August

Danny McBride's latest Charleston-filmed HBO comedy,, will debut on Sun. Aug. 18, the network announced this week.The Southern evangelical Christian-themed show starring McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Edi Patterson was filmed throughout Charleston, including at North Charleston Coliseum. HBO also reportedly leased space and built sets inside the vacant Sears department store building at Citadel Mall.McBride posted on Instagram thatwrapped shooting a week ago, less than two months before the show is set to premiere on HBO. DeVine and McBride , along with actor Tony Cavalero all posted on their personal social media accounts about their time in Charleston.McBride has also filmedand the latestproject in the Charleston area, where he maintains a residence and a production company, Rough House Pictures.