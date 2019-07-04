Thursday, July 4, 2019

Charleston-filmed HBO comedy Righteous Gemstones to premiere in August

Bless Up

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 3:07 PM


Danny McBride's latest Charleston-filmed HBO comedy, Righteous Gemstones, will debut on Sun. Aug. 18, the network announced this week.

The Southern evangelical Christian-themed show starring McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Edi Patterson was filmed throughout Charleston, including at North Charleston Coliseum. HBO also reportedly leased space and built sets inside the vacant Sears department store building at Citadel Mall.

McBride posted on Instagram that Gemstones wrapped shooting a week ago, less than two months before the show is set to premiere on HBO.
Related HBO picks up Danny McBride's 'Righteous Gemstones,' after pilot shot in Charleston over summer: Another Rough House joint
HBO picks up Danny McBride's 'Righteous Gemstones,' after pilot shot in Charleston over summer
Another Rough House joint
TV production watchers report today that HBO has ordered production of a new series from Danny McBride and co., picking up the Righteous Gemstones after shooting a pilot in Charleston over the summer.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema
Related Danny McBride told Stephen Colbert he bought a house in Charleston after Bill Murray gave him the hard sell: Ambassadors Colbert and Murray
Danny McBride told Stephen Colbert he bought a house in Charleston after Bill Murray gave him the hard sell
Ambassadors Colbert and Murray
During an appearance on the Late Show on Monday, Vice Principals creator and star Danny McBride told host Stephen Colbert that he recently bought a house in our fair city.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema
DeVine and McBride, along with actor Tony Cavalero all posted on their personal social media accounts about their time in Charleston.

McBride has also filmed Vice Principals and the latest Halloween project in the Charleston area, where he maintains a residence and a production company, Rough House Pictures.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS