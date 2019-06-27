Thursday, June 27, 2019

Charleston filmmaker's stop motion YouTube video tops 18 million views

10 hours of work = 30 second video

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 1:40 PM


Trent Shy, a local artist and filmmaker, creates claymation stop motion videos and has a pretty big online presence and following. This week, though, things have really taken off and his latest YouTube video, at just 31 seconds long, has over 18 million views.
Related Here's your chance to be depicted in clay being killed by a monster of your own design: Brought to you by local artist Trent Shy
Here's your chance to be depicted in clay being killed by a monster of your own design
Brought to you by local artist Trent Shy
Have you ever wanted to see yourself in clay form? Yes? On top of that, what if that wonderful recreation of your lovely visage was getting killed by a monster you also created? Double yes right? Well today is your lucky day you crazy person!
By Kevin Young
Culture Shock
"The Animator" is currently crushing it on YouTube — just watch it to see why (warning: it's grossly addictive).

In an Instagram post Shy explains the process behind the short film, which took 10 hours to animate.

Check out all of Shy's work via his YouTube channel.

