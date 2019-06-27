Charleston filmmaker's stop motion YouTube video tops 18 million views

View this post on Instagram
A time-lapse of the live feed from this one. This was 8 hours in real-time. The entire animation process took 10 hours but I forgot to save some of it. I had help in the very beginning with taking pictures but I did everything myself after that. One hand in the frame and one hand taking photos. Feel free to ask any questions! I removed my hand after every photo, did the sculpting/movements, and then lined my hand back up for the next picture. The puppet has gone missing since this video and I’m worried that he may get his revenge... Share/repost the original video and like on YouTube to support me! Thank you everyone!!