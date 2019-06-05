Terrace screening new Mindy Kaling/Emma Thompson flick, 'Late Night'

The new Late Night movie, starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, hits theaters soon, and you can be one of the first to see it at the Terrace this Sat. June 8.
Along with getting a special preview of the film, audience members will also be treated to a live Skype meet and greet with director, Nisha Ganatra, following the show.
Late Night follows the story of a well respected late night talk show host (Emma Thompson) and how her world comes to a startling 180 as she hires her first female staff writer (Mindy Kaling).
Ganatra has previously worked on episodes from television shows such as Brooklyn Nine Nine, The Mindy Project, and You, Me, Her. The screening will begin at 4 p.m .with the Skype discussion taking place directly after.