Here's where to catch flicks outside this summer

Dig your toes in the sand at Tides Hotel's beach movie night, held every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Sometimes it's hard to sit still while being cooped up inside — especially when the sweet temptation of warm summer weather is calling your name (we promise, it's better at night).
There are plenty of opportunities to round up the whole family, kids and adults alike, to enjoy a night of outdoor movie viewing festivities. From additional activities (we're talking bouncy houses, y'all) and plenty of food and drinks, these nights have it all.
We've got a complete guide for the can’t-miss outdoor movie experiences this summer, with movies ranging from '80s classics to Disney favorites to recent blockbuster hits.
MUSC Films on the Field
On May 31 at 7:30 p.m., watch the 1951 Disney classic Alice in Wonderland
come alive on the 3,000 square foot jumbotron at MUSC Health Stadium. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and even a leashed pooch if you’d like. Available at this event will be food trucks and a full bar for purchase. Admission is $6/onsite, $5/adv., and free for children 6 and under.
Tides on Folly
Every Wednesday starting on May 29, Folly residents are invited to enjoy a free outdoor movie screening on the beach starting at sunset (around 8:15 p.m, so arriving around 7:30 p.m. is best). Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Here is what will be playing each week:
May 29: E.T.
June 5: Finding Nemo
June 12: A Star is Born
June 19: Shark Tale
June 26: Captain Underpants
July 3: Creed II
July 10: Moana
July 17: Ratatouille
July 24: Aquaman
July 31: Cars 3
Aug 7: Black Panther
Aug 14: Jaws
Aug 21: Frozen
Restoration Hotel Film Thursday
Cocktails and popcorn? Get it all at the Restoration's rooftop.
If sitting on the grass or getting sandy is discouraging you from seeing an outdoor movie, then why not enjoy one at the Restoration Hotel’s
King Street rooftop. Doors open at 7:30 p.m with the movies starting around sunset.
With their $10 dollar movie package, guests will get movie-style popcorn (bring on the butter), a soda or water, and a movie candy of their choice. In addition, guests can also order drinks from the bar, including a specialty cocktail on theme with whatever movie is showing. Wristbands can be picked up at the Port Mercantile (downstairs at the hotel). In the event of rain, movies will be shown in the Restoration Hotel’s exchange suite.
Here are some of the feature films this summer:
June 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Jurassic World, speciality cocktail “Prehistoric Punch”
The Town and Market Movie Night
July 18 8:30 p.m: Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone, speciality cocktail “Butterbeer”
August 15 8 p.m.: Footloose
Sept 19 7:30 p.m: Mean Girls
(additional speciality cocktails TBD)
The Town Market on James Island will be hosting a movie night once a month at 6 p.m this summer. The event will also include local vendors, a bouncy house and other kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and a free book swap table! Parking will be available from the Camp Road entrance. Here are the movies that will be featured this summer:
May 31: What About Bob?
June 28: The Sandlot
July 26: Dirty Dancing
Aug 30: The Goonies
Sept 27: Remember the Titans