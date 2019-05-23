Thursday, May 23, 2019

Dusty Slay talks drunk texts, designated drivers, and working at Hyman's Seafood during Comedy Central set

"It's on the same block as a restaurant called Sticky Fingers..."

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 11:07 AM


He may live in Nashville now, but that hasn't stopped Dusty Slay from reminiscing about his wild times in the Holy City.

Last week, Slay was featured on "Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring" (season three, episode two). In his 7 minute, 30 second set, Slay touches on the beauty of putting in your two weeks — "it's like a little vacation right there at the end" — his days of blacking out (he's sober now), and he even gives a shoutout to his former employer, Hyman's Seafood.

The Meeting Street spot attracts tourists like moths to light, and it often gets a bad rap. "It's located on the same block as a restaurant called Sticky Fingers," says Slay. "Not everyone knows what a hymen is, and that's OK ... it’s a tight joke — that was too far and I am sorry about that." He notes that one time a customer asked him if he was part of the Hyman family; "I said yeah, cause they named me Dusty Hyman. I’m the oldest one."
Related WATCH: Dusty Slay talks Goodwill, picture frames, and three-for-$5 on Fallon: Dusty Slays
WATCH: Dusty Slay talks Goodwill, picture frames, and three-for-$5 on Fallon
Dusty Slays
On Wednesday, local stand-up veteran Dusty Slay made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
By Lauren Hurlock
Culture Shock
Related Is Hyman's a tourist trap, a beloved classic, or, perhaps, an institution?: It Is What It Is
Is Hyman's a tourist trap, a beloved classic, or, perhaps, an institution?
It Is What It Is
Is Hyman's the Charleston restaurant version of Nickelback? Inherently uncool despite being so popular that they have packed houses, loyal fans, and rave online reviews?
By Stephanie Barna
Features
While genitalia jokes may not be everyone's cup of tea, the assembled crowd seemed to get a kick out of it. Maybe they'll even venture to the fine seafood establishment next time they're in town, based on Slay's glowing recommendation.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS