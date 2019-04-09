Charleston library hosting screening of The Public, which examines urban homelessness, at the Terrace on April 12

Charleston may be a gorgeous city for tourists, but it also has a large issue of homelessness. The Charleston County Public Library is hosting a one-night screening of Emilio Estevez' new movie The Public on April 12 at 7 p.m. in the Terrace on James Island to celebrate National Library Week. Tickets are $12 and all proceeds for the event will go to benefit the Charleston County Public Library.

The Library Foundation is joining with the Charleston Friends of the Library, Dorchester County Library and Berkeley County Library to host the screening. There will also be a discussion held after the movie with library staff from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester county libraries regarding the issue of homelessness and the role of public libraries.

The Public stars big names like Jena Malone, Gabrielle Union, Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Michael Kenneth Williams, Christian Slater, and Taylor Schilling and uses a comedic, heartwarming approach to explore the place of public libraries as a resource for homeless residents in many cities.



The film follows two librarians — Emilio Estevez and Jena Malone — who are caught between homeless library patrons who organize a peaceful sit-in at the library during a winter cold spell, and a crisis negotiator (Baldwin) and savvy district attorney (Slater) who want them out.



For information, visit charlestonlibraryfriends.org. To buy tickets, click here.