Monday, April 8, 2019

Watch the trailer for Emanuel, an upcoming doc about the 2015 Charleston church massacre

Steph Curry, Viola Davis, and Mariska Hargitay served as producers

Posted by Adam Manno on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE/EMANUEL MOVIE
  • Photo via YouTube/Emanuel Movie
The trailer for a documentary about the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel in downtown Charleston is out ahead of a limited release on June 17, four years to the date of the massacre.

Emanuel was directed by Brian Ivie and executive produced by NBA player Stephen Curry and actresses Mariska Hargitay and Viola Davis, who was born in St. Matthews, S.C.

The 90-minute movie takes a look at the life of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who was 21 years old when he gunned down nine parishioners inside the historically black church on a Wednesday night. It also covers the aftermath of the shooting, including protests, vigils, and President Barack Obama's famous "Amazing Grace" eulogy.

"The newly released trailer gives a sneak peek into the emotional documentary that recalls the events of June 17, 2015 and examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed a devastated community after the heinous church shooting, carried out by white supremacist Dylann Roof," according to a press release for the film.

Ivie's 2014 documentary, The Drop Box, which follows a pastor and his wife in Seoul, South Korea as they work to place unwanted children in loving homes. The movie was distributed by Focus on the Family, an anti-LGBT, conservative Christian organization. Focus on the Family founder James Dobson also co-founded the group Alliance Defending Freedom, which is backing two students in a free speech lawsuit against the College of Charleston.

Ivie's Premiere Speakers Bureau biography describes him as a director "dedicated to telling stories of faith and social justice."
Related In lawsuit between College of Charleston and two students, a fundamentalist anti-gay group finds a cause: Pick your battles
In lawsuit between College of Charleston and two students, a fundamentalist anti-gay group finds a cause
Pick your battles
An ultra-conservative Christian organization has chosen the Holy City as its latest battleground by backing two students in a lawsuit against the College of Charleston. Filed on Aug. 21 in federal court, the suit claims that the College is violating the students' First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, those to free speech and equal protection under the law, by failing to legitimize their student organization.
By Adam Manno
Features
The movie will see a limited release nationwide via Fathom Events on June 17 and 19.

So far, three movie theaters in the Charleston area (the Regal Palmetto Grande in Mt. Pleasant, the Regal Charles Towne Square in North Charleston, and the Movies 8 in Summerville) are showing it.

Check out the trailer below.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS