Watch the trailer for Emanuel, an upcoming doc about the 2015 Charleston church massacre
Steph Curry, Viola Davis, and Mariska Hargitay served as producers
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 2:37 PM
Photo via YouTube/Emanuel Movie
The trailer for a documentary about the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel in downtown Charleston is out ahead of a limited release on June 17, four years to the date of the massacre.
Emanuel was directed by Brian Ivie and executive produced by NBA player Stephen Curry and actresses Mariska Hargitay and Viola Davis, who was born in St. Matthews, S.C.
The 90-minute movie takes a look at the life of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who was 21 years old when he gunned down nine parishioners inside the historically black church on a Wednesday night. It also covers the aftermath of the shooting, including protests, vigils, and President Barack Obama's famous "Amazing Grace" eulogy.
"The newly released trailer gives a sneak peek into the emotional documentary that recalls the events of June 17, 2015 and examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed a devastated community after the heinous church shooting, carried out by white supremacist Dylann Roof," according to a press release for the film.
Ivie's 2014 documentary, The Drop Box, which follows a pastor and his wife in Seoul, South Korea as they work to place unwanted children in loving homes. The movie was distributed by Focus on the Family, an anti-LGBT, conservative Christian organization. Focus on the Family founder James Dobson also co-founded the group Alliance Defending Freedom, which is backing two students in a free speech lawsuit against the College of Charleston.