Watch the trailer for Bill Murray's upcoming zombie comedy, "The Dead Don't Die"
The all-star cast includes Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, and Steve Buscemi
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 3:45 PM
Charleston resident and part-time actor Bill Murray will star as a police chief in a new horror comedy directed by indie icon Jim Jarmusch.
The Dead Don't Die
will be released on June 14 by Focus Features.
Murray plays Chief Cliff Robertson alongside a department of familiar faces.
The star-studded cast also includes rising star Adam Driver and indie darling Chloë Sevigny as his partners, along with Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, Danny Glover, RZA, and Carol Kane.
Jarmusch is mostly known as a writer and director of indie films.
The movie was shot in upstate New York
last summer. Based on the trailer, it's giving us heavy Zombieland
vibes.
