Watch the trailer for Bill Murray's upcoming zombie comedy, "The Dead Don't Die"

Charleston resident and part-time actor Bill Murray will star as a police chief in a new horror comedy directed by indie icon Jim Jarmusch.will be released on June 14 by Focus Features.Murray plays Chief Cliff Robertson alongside a department of familiar faces.The star-studded cast also includes rising star Adam Driver and indie darling Chloƫ Sevigny as his partners, along with Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, Danny Glover, RZA, and Carol Kane.Jarmusch is mostly known as a writer and director of indie films.The movie was shot in upstate New York last summer. Based on the trailer, it's giving us heavyvibes.