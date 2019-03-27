Wednesday, March 27, 2019

'Southern Charm' season six trailer is here, premiere set for May

Nary a T-Rav to be seen

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 4:40 PM


The new trailer for season six of Southern Charm is here and even the stars appear to be absolutely dreading it.

Season six of Southern Charm will premier on Wed. May 15 on Bravo.
Honestly, if we make it through six years of Southern Charm, I think we'll all be OK.

The official lineup for this season features a few of our old acquaintances from our rocky five year relationship with the Bravo reality show. Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, and Cameran Eubanks all return, according to the retouched-to-hell portrait posted on Bravo's IG today.

Notably absent: Thomas Ravenel, who Bravo said would not appear this season after he was booked on charges of assault and battery last summer. Ravenel and Dennis have two children.

Notably vilified in the new trailer: Ashley, Ravenel's most recent girlfriend on the show who appears to have taken over the role of chief antagonist.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS