'Southern Charm' season six trailer is here, premiere set for May

The new trailer
for season six of Southern Charm
is here and even the stars appear to be absolutely dreading it.
Season six of Southern Charm will premier on Wed. May 15 on Bravo.
Honestly, if we make it through six years of Southern Charm
, I think we'll all be OK.
The official lineup for this season features a few of our old acquaintances from our rocky five year relationship with the Bravo reality show. Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, and Cameran Eubanks all return, according to the retouched-to-hell portrait posted on Bravo's IG today.
Notably absent: Thomas Ravenel, who Bravo said
would not appear this season after he was booked
on charges of assault and battery last summer. Ravenel and Dennis have two children.
Notably vilified in the new trailer: Ashley, Ravenel's most recent girlfriend on the show who appears to have taken over the role of chief antagonist.