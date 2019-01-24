Thursday, January 24, 2019

Extras needed for Danny McBride's 'Righteous Gemstones' — looking for men, women, and cars

Also starring John Goodman

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 11:28 AM

Looking for your fifteen seconds of fame? Danny McBride's latest HBO project, Righteous Gemstones, the story of a family of southern televangelists, films in Charleston starting this February — and they're looking for extras. 
The full deets can be found on Tona B. Dahlquist Casting's Facebook (the place to find these calls, BTW), but here's a quick rundown:

All interested participants must include two recent photos, body and head shot, as well as measurements, and a description of any vehicles you have access to. You're also invited to include professional experience in the following fields: police officers, military, EMT, photographers, musician, and bartender.

Righteous Gemstones also features John Goodman (you know him, Dude), Adam Devine (Workaholics), and Edi Patterson (Vice Principals). The series is from McBride's production shop with Jodi Hill and David Gordon Green, Rough House Pictures.
Send submissions to TRGextras@gmail.com with the heading as your race, gender, age, and the city and state you live in. See y'all on the small screen. 

