Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Terrace Theater offers free movies to furloughed government workers during shutdown
Show your ID for a free matinee screening
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 11:19 AM
click to enlarge
As the longest shut down in U.S. history continues, the Terrace Theater wants to offer furloughed government workers a bit of escape from reality. Starting today, the Terrace will offer free matinee movie passes to furloughed federal workers. Workers just need to present a government ID in person at the theater to redeem this offer.
Terrace owner Paul Brown says
, "We understand the significance of escapist entertainment during these times. It’s our little gesture to help those whose lives have been impacted by the shutdown."
This offer is good Mon.-Thurs. for any film screening starting prior to 5 p.m. The Terrace will continue to offer free films to federal workers for as long as the shutdown continues. Movie information and showtimes can be found online at terracetheater.com
.
Tags: Terrace Theater, government shutdown, free movies, Image