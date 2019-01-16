Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Terrace Theater offers free movies to furloughed government workers during shutdown

Show your ID for a free matinee screening

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jan 16, 2019

As the longest shut down in U.S. history continues, the Terrace Theater wants to offer furloughed government workers a bit of escape from reality. Starting today, the Terrace will offer free matinee movie passes to furloughed federal workers. Workers just need to present a government ID in person at the theater to redeem this offer.

Terrace owner Paul Brown says, "We understand the significance of escapist entertainment during these times. It’s our little gesture to help those whose lives have been impacted by the shutdown."

This offer is good Mon.-Thurs. for any film screening starting prior to 5 p.m. The Terrace will continue to offer free films to federal workers for as long as the shutdown continues. Movie information and showtimes can be found online at terracetheater.com
