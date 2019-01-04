Friday, January 4, 2019

Renowned short film fest Asbury Shorts stops at Charleston Music Hall Jan. 16

Short and sweet

click to enlarge 'The Suitor' is one of the short films that will be shown at the CMH stop of Asbury Shorts - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • 'The Suitor' is one of the short films that will be shown at the CMH stop of Asbury Shorts
New York's longest running short film exhibition returns to the Charleston Music Hall on Wed. Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., bringing with it all those short flicks you've been dying to see on the big screen. You can snag tickets to Asbury Shorts ahead of time for $10 or at the door for $12. These films are recommended for those 16 and over.

The lineup for the evening includes a mix of Oscar nominees, U.S. film festival 'best of show' winners, and international honorees. Jason Reitman (whose directorial credits include JUNO and Thank You for Smoking) has called Asbury Shorts: "The best short film show I've ever seen."

And the best part of this year's screening? The chosen films celebrate the work of women directors. Guests can enjoy shorts like The Suitor, director Kate Riedl's dark comedy out of Australia, about a young courtship in the wilds of the Outback; The Drive, Corinne Kassor's story of a daughter who struggles with role reversals when it comes to her aging parents; and Amy Nicholson's Pickle, which examines the complicated relationships humans have with their pets.

Learn more about Asbury shorts online.





