Local author Grady Hendrix's My Best Friend's Exorcism could be headed to the big screen

Grady Hendrix has penned horror novels like 'Horrorstor,' 'Paperbacks from Hell,' and 'My Best Friend's Exorcism'

We at the Charleston City Paper love it when Christmas comes early. Why the other day one of us was checking the mail and got a host of things — not only the entire Critters series on Blu-Ray but the new 4K remaster of Lucio Fulci's Zombie and the Blu-Ray release of Stephen King's coke-fueled killer trucks opus, Maximum Overdrive! That's one heckofa early Christmas gift ... kinda.

Anyway, the point is everyone loves an early surprise, even fans of depraved horror authors that grew up in Mt. Pleasant. Last week, The Hollywood Reporter had news involving the Lowcountry's own Grady Hendrix — the man behind the IKEA-set Horrorstor, the Bram Stoker Award-winning Paperbacks from Hell and most recently, We Sold Our Souls.

According to the Reporter, the film rights for his horrific and humorous novel, My Best Friend's Exorcism, have been picked up by Endeavor Content, the shop behind such films as The Front Runner, Suspiria, and Colette. Christopher Landon, the writer-director of Scout's Guide to the Apocalypse and Happy Death Day movies (Happy Death Day 2U coming soon!), producing the flick along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of Gotham Group (The Maze Runner ) .

The novel, which accomplishes the rare feat of eliciting tears, follows two high school sophomores, Abby and Gretchen, who, despite being from opposite sides of the tracks, both share a love for music,, tripping on acid, and skinny dipping. After one night of skinny dipping and LSD, Gretchen undergoes an unsettling change in behavior that convinces Abby that her friend may be a bit on the possessed side. What follows is a struggle between the dark forces of Lucifer and the tight bond that holds the girls together.

As of this moment, you have to wonder what this will mean for the film adaptation of the novel? Is it just using the title as the framework for the movie? Probably not, since Hendrix will be co-writing the script with Jenna Lamia, best known for her acting/producing/writing work on MTV's Awkward and to Strangers with Candy fans as the tragic Glint-addicted Poppy Downes.

Will it lean toward a Beaches-meets-The Exorcist vibe by peppering the '80s pop song soundtrack with Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" or Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells?" We'll see.

Will Gretchen be played by Linda Blair? Will Abby be played by Heather Langenkamp? More than likely not since it's 2018 and both those legends would stick out in a Lowcountry high school.

Will it take place or be filmed in 1988 Lowcountry locales since it takes place in this fair city? That'd be cool.

Regardless of what happens, we can't wait to see the results.