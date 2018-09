The Terrace screens The Bill Murray Stories for one day only Tues. Oct. 16

click to enlarge Provided

The new Bill Murray documentarywill play at the Terrace for one day only Tues. Oct. 16.As we wrote earlier this month, the documentary includes interviews with people who were there for some of ol' Bill's most notorious sightings — the trailer includes local figures like chef Brett McKee, photographer Raheel Gauba, and Mayor Tecklenburg. As documentarian Tommy Avallone says in the trailer:"Why would such a big celebrity insert himself into these random situations? This is a search for answers."Join the search: Showtimes will be 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9 p.m. and tickets are $11. Moviegoers are encouraged to come bearing their best Bill Murray sighting or story.