The Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival returns to Sottile Theatre

click to enlarge Poster design, Ivan Lima

Now in its 12th year, the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival (NCIFF), in conjunction with the College of Charleston, brings four days of Italian flicks to Sottile Theatre, Oct. 25-28. The film fest celebrates contemporary Italian cinema culture with film screenings, conversations with directors, and special events.Dr. Giovanna De Luca, founder and artistic director of NCIFF, says, ""Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival has grown over its 12 years and gained the attention of important filmmakers and industry professionals in Italy. Today, we are forging relationships with counterparts in Italy in an effort to expand the festival's reach and influence. This year is a particularly special one. We are focusing on Neapolitan movie-making and breaking out of confines of the cinema genre to present some live music and discuss the compelling Neapolitan novels of Elena Ferrante."Stay tuned to NCIFF's social media for the full festival schedule.