Yep, there's now a real-life 'Simpsons' Kwik-E-Mart in Myrtle Beach

click to enlarge Provided

There be Buzz Cola in there!

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

This just in: Visitors to Broadway at the Beach can now experience the magic of a real-life Kwik-E-Mart, the Springfield staple straight out of. Yep, the famous, slightly culturally insensitive corner store from the long-running, groundbreaking, ham-steaming Fox show has an actual, physical location in Myrtle Beach. It’s an idea so unique — the first of its kind outside of Universal Studios — that if Mr. Burns were real, I’m sure he would have already bought it out.The store will sell treats familiar to the show's mega-fans such as Buzz Cola and Squishees (Krusty-Os to be announced?) right alongsidemerch, including a whole line of Duff Beer t-shirts and koozies.It's all part ofexperience, which also includes a theater modeled after the show’s Aztec Theater.diehards can peruse the fully-stocked and themed store while enjoying a Squishee in one of several flavors inspired by the show. For more Homer-ish fans, you can even buy a pie-sized Lard Lad Donut.The Kwik-E-Mart is located on Highland Avenue between the Leftorium and Coolsville Comics … sorry, wrong universe. The real Kwik-E-Mart is located on the Grissom Parkway side of Broadway at the Beach, by Joe’s Crab Shack.