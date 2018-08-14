Once again, Thomas Ravenel says he's quitting Southern Charm

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bravo

Thomas Ravenel, star of the Charleston-based reality show Southern Charm, tweeted that he will no longer be participating in the show. (Again.)

Ravenel, who has starred in the show since its premiere in 2014, has threatened to quit before, so we'll see if it sticks this time. The last time he quit, it lasted a month-and-a-half, and two of the reasons cited for quitting were that it was interfering with his Senate run and they lied about showing his "fanny."



As a quick refresher, Ravenel has a lot of titles: former state treasurer, former prisoner, former polo player, and now, former reality show star. He has previously advocated for an end to the war on drugs, contemplated renouncing his U.S. citizenship, and ran for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat.



Screenshot

In May, Ravenel was named as a suspect in a forcible rape case. Bravo and production company Haymaker released a statement saying "[they are] conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken."



Much of the last season centered around Ravenel's relationship with his new girlfriend Ashley and the parental obligations he shares with Kathryn Dennis, the mother of his two children and Charm co-star.



During the Southern Charm reunion, a statement from Ravenel's lawyers was read: "Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation. Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on this investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."