Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Int'l Ocean Film Tour partners with Charleston Music Hall, SC Aquarium this September

Raising money for sea turtles

Posted by Katie Lyons on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge oceanfilmbanner.jpg

The International Ocean Film Tour (IOFT) heads back to Charleston on Sun. Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The film lineup includes six stunning documentary films with a total runtime of two hours. All of the films take the viewer on a voyage of the cosmic ocean as protagonists explore life above and below the waves. Film subjects range from the exploration of coral reefs to rowing across the Indian Ocean.

The film lineup is: The Big Wave Project — A Band of Brothers, Vamizi, Ocean Rider, Water II, And Then We Swam, and Paradigm Lost.

In addition to the celebration of the sea, the tour has an environmental policy focus to encourage viewers to take action and help protect our natural resources. Ocean Film Tour partnered with the South Carolina Aquarium to raise awareness for their Sea Turtle Care Center. The IOFT started in March and will stop at 130 cities around the world. Tickets are $15 for the show with an option to add dinner for an additional $32.

Event Details International Ocean Film Tour 2018
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Price: $15
Film + Radio and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    International Ocean Film Tour 2018 @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $15

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS