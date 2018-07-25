Int'l Ocean Film Tour partners with Charleston Music Hall, SC Aquarium this September

The International Ocean Film Tour (IOFT) heads back to Charleston on Sun. Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The film lineup includes six stunning documentary films with a total runtime of two hours. All of the films take the viewer on a voyage of the cosmic ocean as protagonists explore life above and below the waves. Film subjects range from the exploration of coral reefs to rowing across the Indian Ocean.
The film lineup is: The Big Wave Project — A Band of Brothers, Vamizi, Ocean Rider, Water II, And Then We Swam, and Paradigm Lost.
In addition to the celebration of the sea, the tour has an environmental policy focus to encourage viewers to take action and help protect our natural resources. Ocean Film Tour partnered with the South Carolina Aquarium to raise awareness for their Sea Turtle Care Center. The IOFT started in March and will stop at 130 cities around the world. Tickets are $15 for the show with an option to add dinner for an additional $32.