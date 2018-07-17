Terrace Theater screens triplet documentary, 'Three Identical Strangers,' this Thursday

Three brothers were separated at birth. Watch their story at the Terrace this Thursday.
If you love films that keep you on the edge of your seat with shocking twists and turns — then you are in luck. The Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, in conjunction with Terrace Theater, hosts the unbelievable and stunning documentary Three Identical Strangers this Thurs. July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Terrace. All tickets are $12.50 and are available online.
The documentary tells the story of three identical triplets who were separated at birth and meet unexpectedly as adults in the 1980s. Their adoptions were arranged by a highly regarded Manhattan Jewish adoption agency but when they begin to investigate, a sinister mystery unfolds. Critics have called the film “the most amazing, incredible, remarkable true story ever told” and one review notes that the story is so insane it would have been rejected as a fictional screenplay for being too unbelievable.
After the screening, Olga Brawman-Mintzer MD, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry & College of Health Professions at MUSC, and Sudie Back PhD, Professor and Director of the DART Program, Department of Psychiatry at MUSC will discuss the film. JCC Without Walls is known for offering diverse and engaging programing to create a sense of community and this screening is sure to spark an engaging conversation.