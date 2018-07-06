Friday, July 6, 2018

Terrace Theater screens underdog baseball flick, 'Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel'

A discussion follows the screening

Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Documentary Heading Home tells the stirring tale of Israel’s national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Follow the inspiring journey of several Jewish American Major League players who discover the pride of representing their home, and playing in front of the world, in this flick, playing at the Terrace on Wed. Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase ($12.50/general) with discounts for students who show ID. Patron purchases ($18) include reserved seating with proceeds benefiting the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Sanctuary Restoration. A discussion with assistant manager of the Charleston RiverDogs, Ben Azbug, will follow the screening.

Event Details Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
Price: $12.50/general, $8/student, $18/patron (includes reserved seating)
