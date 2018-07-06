Friday, July 6, 2018

John Goodman will star in Danny McBride's next Charleston-filmed HBO series, "Righteous Gemstones"

Big Dan

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge John Goodman has reportedly signed on to star in Danny McBride's latest HBO show, set to film in Charleston - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • John Goodman has reportedly signed on to star in Danny McBride's latest HBO show, set to film in Charleston
Danny McBride is set to begin filming again in Charleston. HBO has reportedly ordered another McBride series with his old Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals buddies and production on a pilot may begin in a week.

Reportedly titled Righteous Gemstones, Variety says the show follows the Gemstone family of TV preachers with John Goodman starring as the patriarch and McBride as his son. McBride is again working with David Gordon Green and Jody Hill on the new project.

Casting calls by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting posted on Facebook are looking for a wide variety of extras and actors with filming dates between July 12—27. Roles vary from "party girl" ("must be comfortable being topless"), to hundreds of Asian men, women, and children, and "several small adult choir groups."
click to enlarge McBride played Neal Gamby in 'Vice Principals,' an HBO series he also wrote - HBO VICE PRINCIPALS
  • HBO Vice Principals
  • McBride played Neal Gamby in 'Vice Principals,' an HBO series he also wrote
McBride was also involved in the newest movie arriving in the legendary Halloween franchise that brought Hollywood actors, including Jamie Lee Curtis, to the Charleston area for filming earlier this year. Halloween hits theaters in October.
Aside from his iconic roles in films like The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou? John Goodman has most recently appeared in ABC's rebooted Roseanne series which was canceled and brought back as The Conners after its title character was fired after making racist comments on Twitter.

