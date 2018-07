John Goodman will star in Danny McBride's next Charleston-filmed HBO series, "Righteous Gemstones"

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore

John Goodman has reportedly signed on to star in Danny McBride's latest HBO show, set to film in Charleston

McBride played Neal Gamby in 'Vice Principals,' an HBO series he also wrote

Danny McBride is set to begin filming again in Charleston. HBO has reportedly ordered another McBride series with his oldandbuddies and production on a pilot may begin in a week.Reportedly titledsays the show follows the Gemstone family of TV preachers with John Goodman starring as the patriarch and McBride as his son. McBride is again working with David Gordon Green and Jody Hill on the new project.Casting calls by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting posted on Facebook are looking for a wide variety of extras and actors with filming dates between July 12—27. Roles vary from "party girl" ("must be comfortable being topless"), to hundreds of Asian men, women, and children, and "several small adult choir groups."McBride was also involved in the newest movie arriving in the legendaryfranchise that brought Hollywood actors, including Jamie Lee Curtis , to the Charleston area for filming earlier this year.hits theaters in October., the most recent McBride-Hill-Green HBO joint, was also filmed in the Charleston area. McBride is said to keep a house here and his production company, Rough House Pictures, has also set up shop in the area.Aside from his iconic roles in films likeandJohn Goodman has most recently appeared in ABC's rebootedseries which was canceled and brought back asafter its title character was fired after making racist comments on Twitter.