Celebrate 50 years of 'Yellow Submarine' with two screenings at The Terrace

Commemorating its 50th anniversary, 1968 pop culture hit, Yellow Submarine, will be returning to the big screen for one night only on Sun. July 8 with two screenings at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Hosted by the Terrace, audiences can take part in this animated musical for only $12.50 a ticket.
The animated flick is full of eye-catching paper-doll residents of Pepperland, tinted photography from Liverpool, and vibrant kaleidoscope colors from "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds." Come out and enjoy the British Invasion, filled with color, optical illusions, and of course, all the Beatles songs you could ever want to hear.