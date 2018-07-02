Monday, July 2, 2018

Celebrate 50 years of 'Yellow Submarine' with two screenings at The Terrace

Love is all you need

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 10:47 AM

PROVIDED
  • Provided
Commemorating its 50th anniversary, 1968 pop culture hit, Yellow Submarine, will be returning to the big screen for one night only on Sun. July 8 with two screenings at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Hosted by the Terrace, audiences can take part in this animated musical for only $12.50 a ticket.

The animated flick is full of eye-catching paper-doll residents of Pepperland, tinted photography from Liverpool, and vibrant kaleidoscope colors from "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds." Come out and enjoy the British Invasion, filled with color, optical illusions, and of course, all the Beatles songs you could ever want to hear.

Event Details Yellow Submarine
@ Terrace Theater
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., July 8, 7 & 8:45 p.m.
Price: $12.50
Film + Radio
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Yellow Submarine @ Terrace Theater

    • Sun., July 8, 7 & 8:45 p.m. $12.50

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS