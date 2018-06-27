Surf in the City returns to the Music Hall Fri. Aug. 3

click to enlarge Provided

A summer day in Charleston usually means choosing between the beach and the city, but on Fri. Aug. 3, you don’t have to. The Charleston Music Hall is joining forces with the Carolina Surf Film Festival and Channels Surf Shop for their second annual Surf in the City Film Fest.This year’s fest features three films., by teenager Logan Marshall tells the stories of surfers across ages and backgrounds in Outer Banks, N.C. A 30-minute film,, follows four young men’s nautical journey down the Baja Coast and all of the waves, fish, twists and turns that come with it.introduces viewers to the tale of one of the world’s most famous waves, located off the coast of Namibia in the Atlantic Ocean.Tickets are on sale now for $10 a pop, and you can get some more bang for your buck if you enter a contest to win some “schwag” and surf gear at the fest, and sub movie popcorn for fresh fish and shrimp tacos courtesy of Coast Bar and Grille.