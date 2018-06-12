Jamie Lee is back in town. Are Halloween reshoots happening today in North Charleston?

click to enlarge
Sam Spence file photo
Back in January, North Charleston Armory Park was dressed up as Haddonfield High. Today, crews are back.
While we haven't gotten any confirmation that cameras are rolling on Halloween
in Charleston once again, let's lay out a few pieces of info...
Last month, horror film blog Bloody Disgusting
reported that certain scenes from Halloween
were going to be tweaked prior to the film's October 19 release.
Last week, the first Halloween trailer
didn't appear to show any scenes shot inside or outside of Haddonfield High (a.k.a. North Charleston Armory Park) where crews shot over multiple days in January.
Today, P&C
's Charleston Scene reported
the first sighting of Halloween
star Jamie Lee Curtis in a while at Whole Foods.
And we can report that this morning, film crews were set up at North Charleston Armory Park
, and Lackawanna Boulevard is set to be closed today, as it was during filming in January.
Just sayin'.
Have you seen JLC around? Are you an extra? Are you Jamie Lee Curtis? Let us know in the comments or shoot me an email.
Are you Michael Myers? Don't email me.
Not happy with idle speculation? Sorry, here's the trailer: