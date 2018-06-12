Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Jamie Lee is back in town. Are Halloween reshoots happening today in North Charleston?

JLC sighting + Film crews spotted outside Haddonfield High

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Back in January, North Charleston Armory Park was dressed up as Haddonfield High. Today, crews are back. - SAM SPENCE FILE PHOTO
  • Sam Spence file photo
  • Back in January, North Charleston Armory Park was dressed up as Haddonfield High. Today, crews are back.
While we haven't gotten any confirmation that cameras are rolling on Halloween in Charleston once again, let's lay out a few pieces of info...

Last month, horror film blog Bloody Disgusting reported that certain scenes from Halloween were going to be tweaked prior to the film's October 19 release.

Last week, the first Halloween trailer didn't appear to show any scenes shot inside or outside of Haddonfield High (a.k.a. North Charleston Armory Park) where crews shot over multiple days in January.
Related Watch the first trailer for Halloween, filmed in Charleston (Spoiler: Scary.): Michael is back
Watch the first trailer for Halloween, filmed in Charleston (Spoiler: Scary.)
Michael is back
After a long wait, we're getting our first look at Michael Myers and Laurie Strode as we'll see them in the 2018 revival of the 1970s Halloween franchise.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema
Today, P&C's Charleston Scene reported the first sighting of Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis in a while at Whole Foods.

And we can report that this morning, film crews were set up at North Charleston Armory Park, and Lackawanna Boulevard is set to be closed today, as it was during filming in January.

Just sayin'.

Have you seen JLC around? Are you an extra? Are you Jamie Lee Curtis? Let us know in the comments or shoot me an email. Are you Michael Myers? Don't email me.

Not happy with idle speculation? Sorry, here's the trailer:

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS