The Terrace screens 'Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same' just in time for Father's Day

"Exhilarating and exhausting"

If every announcement of a cool new film screening is met with your father's hollering of, "What?" then you may be just the family that wants to head to the Terrace this Wed. June 13 at 7:30 p.m. for a special screening of documentary, Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same. The screening is presented in honor of those dads who were "way too close to the speakers," and is appropriately sponsored by Carolina Hearing Services, Inc. Touché, Terrace. Tickets are just $12.50 and can be purchased online.

Map

The Song Remains the Same is a 1976 flick that features documentary footage of a Zeppelin tour as well as interviews with those involved with the band. In 2016 Rolling Stone had this to say about the documentary: "For better or worse, Song captures Zeppelin at a time when their brute force, young-stud stamina and unchecked excesses were peaking; it's as exhilarating and exhausting as the decade it came out of."

