Watch the first trailer for Halloween, filmed in Charleston (Spoiler: Scary.)

The latest version takes place in present day, 40 years after John Carpenter's original Halloween flick. Much of the action in the movie, which will come out on October 31, 2018, was filmed in Charleston. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, renewing her role as heroine a generation later, was spotted around Charleston as crews filmed earlier this year. Many Charleston locales are spotted in the trailer.
The movie, simply titled Halloween, is produced by Blumhouse Productions (Get Out), directed by David Gordon Green, and the writers include Danny McBride (Vice Principals.) McBride and Green along with Jody Hill (Vice Principals) have also reportedly set up shop in Charleston as Rough House Productions.