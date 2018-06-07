Introduce your kids to the beauty of film during the 12th annual Lowcountry Parent Family film series

The 12th Annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series is back — step away from your routine Netflix shows and head over to your cozy neighborhood theater to watch films the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen.
Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. revisit a different blockbuster hit that everyone can enjoy. This event is budget friendly with kids under 10 snagging a seat for free, and everyone else heading in for just $4. The series runs through Aug. 8, so you have plenty of chances for a hump day treat with movies like The Sandlot, E.T., Babe, and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.