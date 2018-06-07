Introduce your kids to the beauty of film during the 12th annual Lowcountry Parent Family film series

click to enlarge Facebook

Follow the yellow brick road to the chocolate factory, hop on your flying bike and corral your friendly crew of sheep, collies, and one brave pig before making your way to the Terrace Theater for a summer of family friendly film screenings.

The 12th Annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series is back — step away from your routine Netflix shows and head over to your cozy neighborhood theater to watch films the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen.



Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. revisit a different blockbuster hit that everyone can enjoy. This event is budget friendly with kids under 10 snagging a seat for free, and everyone else heading in for just $4. The series runs through Aug. 8, so you have plenty of chances for a hump day treat with movies like The Sandlot, E.T., Babe, and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.