'Mr. Mercedes' series needs 300 extras for filming in Manning, S.C. next week

Got some free time next week — say a whole day or two? Make the trek to Manning, S.C. to pick up extra cash and be an extra on Mr. Mercedes, the TV show based on Stephen King novels. Next Tues. June 12-Thurs. June 14 as many as 300 extras will be needed for up to 12-hour days ($8/hour, time and a half after eight hours).
Mr. Mercedes' casting is looking for adult males and females (20s and older) of all creeds. If you're interested submit your qualifications to MM2request@gmail.com. These include, two current photos (full length and close up), name, phone number, age, city of residence, height/weight, clothing size, descriptions of tattoos and piercings, color/make/model/year of your vehicle, and dates you're available. 

