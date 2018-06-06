Wednesday, June 6, 2018
'Mr. Mercedes' series needs 300 extras for filming in Manning, S.C. next week
15 seconds of fame
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 10:54 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
'Mr. Mercedes' season two premieres on Audience on August 22, 2018
Got some free time next week — say a whole day or two? Make the trek to Manning, S.C. to pick up extra cash and be an extra on Mr. Mercedes
, the TV show based on Stephen King novels. Next Tues. June 12-Thurs. June 14 as many as 300 extras will be needed for up to 12-hour days ($8/hour, time and a half after eight hours).
Mr. Mercedes
' casting is looking for
adult males and females (20s and older) of all creeds. If you're interested submit your qualifications to MM2request@gmail.com. These include, two current photos (full length and close up), name, phone number, age, city of residence, height/weight, clothing size, descriptions of tattoos and piercings, color/make/model/year of your vehicle, and dates you're available.
Tags: Mr. Mercedes, casting, Manning, S.C., Image