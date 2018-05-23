Terrace Theater presents 'RBG: An intimate portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg'

Terrace Theater, along with JCC Filmfest and the South Carolina Women Lawyers Association, presents a documentary that Time Out calls "fierce and unexpectedly romantic." That film is RBG: An Intimate portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Head to the Terrace on Thurs. May 31 at 7 p.m. for a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with local attorneys offering personal insight on Ginsburg's impact on their lives and in the world.
There seems no better time than the present to celebrate Ginsburg's accomplishments as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. The woman, known for her tenacity, — even earning the nickname Notorious RBG — has been a huge force in the women's rights movement, authoring important court opinions (including 1996's United States v. Virginia, which struck down VMI's male-only admissions policy as violating the 14th amendment), and standing as a role model for aspiring female lawyers and activists everywhere.
This film is presented as part of the Charleston Jewish Community Without Walls' Filmfest, an ongoing series of films and cultural events. Terrace also has showings beginning Friday and running through Thurs. May 31, tickets are available online.