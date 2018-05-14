Watch S.C. native Chadwick Boseman deliver the Howard University commencement speech
"Everything that you fought for was not for yourself, it was for those that come after."
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 1:58 PM
S.C. native Chadwick Boseman delivered the commencement speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
The Anderson, S.C. native who trained in the fine arts at Howard and became a professional actor, ultimately being cast as the title star of Marvel's Black Panther franchise, encouraged the grads of his alma mater to use their "intellectual and spiritual journey" at Howard to seek out challenges ahead of them.
"What do you do when the principles and standards that were instilled in you here at Howard close the doors in front of you?" Bozeman asked the graduates of the historically black university. "Take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes ... then you will not regret it."
Boseman has appeared in the two highest-grossing movies in 2018, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War which have completely dominated at the box office, accounting for nearly $3 billion in worldwide ticket sales.