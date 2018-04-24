Hanahan blacksmith Josh Weston competes on History Channel's 'Knife or Death'

Hanahan resident Josh Weston competes on History Channel's 'Forged in Fire' tonight

Get hammered

Hanahan resident Josh Weston, a blacksmith with historically-inspired and hand-forged weaponry, appears on The History Channel's show, Forged in Fire, tonight at 10 p.m. Join the fun with a viewing party at LG's, with Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths kicking off the fun at 9 p.m.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock