Hanahan blacksmith Josh Weston competes on History Channel's 'Knife or Death'

Two years ago we wrote about Hanahan local and historically-inspired blacksmith, Josh Weston, when he competed (and went home a champion) on the History Channel's Forged in Fire
, a show that asks competitors to complete certain challenges, like creating a weapon from a car's scrap metal.
On Tues. May 8, Weston is back, competing in the aptly titled Knife or Death
series — watch him chop his way through obstacles at a watch party at LG's by the Creek, starting with live music from Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths at 9 p.m.
Knife or Death
is a new series that features America's top bladesmiths, martial artists, and weapons experts facing off in a "the most extreme knife competition ever created." We honestly don't know what the litmus test for that could be, so we'll take their word for it. Challenges are designed to test competitors' skills and their special blades. Huzzah!
Weston, who, in addition to making blades is also an illustrator and graphic/web designer, sells his blades and other products (including jewelry) online.
Get a taste of what to expect during the show in a episode preview, below.