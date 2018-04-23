Now's your chance to be an extra on Mr. Mercedes season 2

click to enlarge
'Mr. Mercedes' season two premieres on Audience on August 22, 2018
Casting agents working on the production of Mr. Mercedes
say "hundreds of extras will be needed" as crews finish filming season two of the Stephen King drama in the Charleston area.
The series follows the a recently retired detective's quest to find a mass killer. The series stars Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter
series), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful
), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight
), and Mary-Louise Parker (The West Wing
).
Paid positions for extras are needed for all ages and races, with specific need for extras from "Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Hispanic, Latino, Indian, South Asian and African American backgrounds."
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which also worked on Halloween
, Vice Principals
, and season one of Mr. Mercedes
, says extras currently employed in the following jobs are also needed: "EMTs, Law Enforcement (Officers, Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators), Medical Staff (Doctors, Nurses, Orderlies)"
To apply, send the following to MM2extras@gmail.com
:
- Two photos: One full length and one close up (phone shots OK)
- Information: Name, Phone, Age, City and State where you reside, Height, Weight, Clothing Sizes, any visible tattoos or piercings, and make, model and year of the vehicle you drive.
Note: Include your race, gender, age, city and state in the subject line.
For more information, follow Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.
Mr. Mercedes
is currently filming its second season in the Charleston area.