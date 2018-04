Now's your chance to be an extra on Mr. Mercedes season 2

click to enlarge Provided

'Mr. Mercedes' season two premieres on Audience on August 22, 2018

Two photos: One full length and one close up (phone shots OK)



Information: Name, Phone, Age, City and State where you reside, Height, Weight, Clothing Sizes, any visible tattoos or piercings, and make, model and year of the vehicle you drive.



Casting agents working on the production ofsay "hundreds of extras will be needed" as crews finish filming season two of the Stephen King drama in the Charleston area.The series follows the a recently retired detective's quest to find a mass killer. The series stars Brendan Gleeson (series), Harry Treadaway (), Jharrel Jerome (), and Mary-Louise Parker ().Paid positions for extras are needed for all ages and races, with specific need for extras from "Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Hispanic, Latino, Indian, South Asian and African American backgrounds."Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which also worked on, and season one of, says extras currently employed in the following jobs are also needed: "EMTs, Law Enforcement (Officers, Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators), Medical Staff (Doctors, Nurses, Orderlies)"To apply, send the following to MM2extras@gmail.com Note: Include your race, gender, age, city and state in the subject line.For more information, follow Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook. is currently filming its second season in the Charleston area.