Monday, April 23, 2018

Now's your chance to be an extra on Mr. Mercedes season 2

"Hundreds of extras will be needed"

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge 'Mr. Mercedes' season two premieres on Audience on August 22, 2018 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • 'Mr. Mercedes' season two premieres on Audience on August 22, 2018
Casting agents working on the production of Mr. Mercedes say "hundreds of extras will be needed" as crews finish filming season two of the Stephen King drama in the Charleston area.

The series follows the a recently retired detective's quest to find a mass killer. The series stars Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter series), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), and Mary-Louise Parker (The West Wing).

Paid positions for extras are needed for all ages and races, with specific need for extras from "Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Hispanic, Latino, Indian, South Asian and African American backgrounds."
Related 'Mr. Mercedes' season 2 will debut in August: And we can't even wait
'Mr. Mercedes' season 2 will debut in August
And we can't even wait
Yesterday Mr. Mercedes, the TV show based on a Stephen King trilogy, announced the premiere date for its second season — Aug. 22, 2018. If you're like me, you're a super fan of this locally-shot show, and this is very exciting news.
By Connelly Hardaway
Holy Cinema
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which also worked on Halloween, Vice Principals, and season one of Mr. Mercedes, says extras currently employed in the following jobs are also needed: "EMTs, Law Enforcement (Officers, Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators), Medical Staff (Doctors, Nurses, Orderlies)"

To apply, send the following to MM2extras@gmail.com:
  • Two photos: One full length and one close up (phone shots OK)
  • Information: Name, Phone, Age, City and State where you reside, Height, Weight, Clothing Sizes, any visible tattoos or piercings, and make, model and year of the vehicle you drive.
Note: Include your race, gender, age, city and state in the subject line.

For more information, follow Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.

Mr. Mercedes is currently filming its second season in the Charleston area.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS