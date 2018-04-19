Thursday, April 19, 2018

We have a first look at a poster for Halloween, filmed in Charleston

The Shape returns on October 19

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 10:24 AM

Six months from today, the latest incarnation of the Halloween series hits the silver screen. And today, we have a first look at a poster for the film. Filmed in Charleston earlier this year, the new sequel simply titled Halloween brings back the franchise's seminal star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.
Related Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is in North Charleston as Halloween filming is in full swing: The first Laurie Strode sighting
Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is in North Charleston as Halloween filming is in full swing
The first Laurie Strode sighting
We got the first shots today of what looks like Jamie Lee Curtis on set this week, reprising her role as Laurie Strode as local shooting of the latest Halloween movie is underway in the North Charleston area.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema
The flick is written and directed by David Gordon Green with another writing credit for actor Danny McBride, whose also credited as a producer. Halloween debuts October 19, 2018. Blumhouse Productions, which also produced Get Out, is helping finance the new Halloween.

Until now mostly known for his comedy work in Eastbound and Down, McBride says he keeps a house in the Charleston area and has set up a production shop here with friends Green and Jody Hill. McBride and Hill have worked together on several projects including Eastbound and Down and HBO's Vice Principals, which was also filmed locally.
Related Danny McBride, Charleston’s newest resident celebrity, talks uncomfortable comedy, Halloween, and a career playing “asshole douchebags”: McBride or Die
Danny McBride, Charleston’s newest resident celebrity, talks uncomfortable comedy, Halloween, and a career playing “asshole douchebags”
McBride or Die
It was two years ago that Danny McBride's Rough House Pictures began filming its HBO series, Vice Principals, in Charleston. Starring McBride and Walton Goggins as two raging assholes competing for the principal position at North Jackson High, the series was equal parts funny and squirm-inducing — season two got a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a win for McBride and his Rough House partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.
By Kevin Young
Features
McBride, Curtis, and the official Halloween account all shared what looks like the new poster today on IG.

The Shape is coming in six months! #halloweenmovie

A post shared by Danny McBride (@lone_wolf_mcbride) on


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS