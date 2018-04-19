We have a first look at a poster for Halloween, filmed in Charleston

Six months from today, the latest incarnation of the Halloween
series hits the silver screen. And today, we have a first look
at a poster for the film. Filmed in Charleston
earlier this year, the new sequel simply titled Halloween
brings back the franchise's seminal star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.
The flick is written and directed by David Gordon Green with another writing credit for actor Danny McBride, whose also credited as a producer. Halloween
debuts October 19, 2018. Blumhouse Productions, which also produced Get Out
, is helping finance the new Halloween
.
Until now mostly known for his comedy work in Eastbound and Down
, McBride says he keeps a house
in the Charleston area
and has set up a production shop
here with friends Green and Jody Hill. McBride and Hill have worked together on several projects including Eastbound and Down
and HBO's Vice Principals
, which was also filmed locally.
McBride
, Curtis
, and the official Halloween
account all shared what looks like the new poster today on IG.