The Terrace screens 'The Room' on 4/20 with $4.20 tickets

No matter how you choose to celebrate 4/20 — hint, hint, wink, wink — you're gonna want to swing by the Terrace for a screening of the "worst movie ever made." That's right, Tommy Wiseau's 2003 unlikely cult classic,is playing at the Terrace this Fri. April 20 at 9:49 p.m. and tickets appropriately cost only $4.20.In case you're new to the phenomenon of, it's a terrible, horrible, hilariously bad film, and the inspiration for, last year's James Franco flick that earned him a Golden Globe for best actor. The Music Hall screened the film earlier this year, and now the Terrace is getting in on the beautifully bad action.